AUGUSTA, Ga. (KGPE) – On Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at Augusta National. He goes there as one of 18 LIV golfers in the field, but on Thursday his only concern is shooting a lower score than the other two players in his group.

On Tuesday, it was announced that DeChambeau is paired with Francesco Molinari and J.T. Poston for the first two rounds, with a Thursday tee time of 11:30am ET.

“It just seems like every year, I’ve never really had my game, my ‘A’ game,” said DeChambeau this week. “And even though this year I don’t feel like it’s fully ‘A’ game-status, it’s progressing that way, which I haven’t had at any Masters.”

This will be Bryson DeChambeau’s seventh appearance at the Masters, and he is still looking for his first Top 20 finish. DeChambeau, a graduate of Clovis East High School, finished T-21st in his first Masters appearance as an amateur in 2016.

DeChambeau missed the cut at last year’s Masters.