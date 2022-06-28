PORTLAND, Ore. (KGPE) – Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club just outside of Portland, Oregon is the site of a golf tournament this weekend: a controversial golf tournament, the first tournament in the United States on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

It is where Bryson DeChambeau will make his LIV debut.

“It came to a place where the pros outweighed the cons heavily on our end, or, at least, on my end,” said DeChambeau on Tuesday at a press conference with two other golfers who recently joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

All three golfers were repeatedly asked why they joined.

DeChambeau, the former Clovis East High School standout, kept calling it a ‘business decision.’ He reportedly received more than $100 million and he said he plans to use that money to give back to several communities, including in the central valley.

“And we made that decision for the future,” said DeChambeau. “That was the decision I made. And I think a lot of us have made. Not only that, but to innovate. I’ve always been an innovator, I’ve always liked to do things a little differently. Being a part of something special and unique and different with a team atmosphere is really cool.”

Bryson DeChambeau also said that he tried multiple times to get on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.