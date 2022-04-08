AUGUSTA, Ga. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau will not be playing the weekend at the Masters. For some reason, he struggles at Augusta National.

Those struggles continued in 2022.

DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School and the No. 19 golfer in the world, has never finished inside the top 20 at the Masters. On Friday, he shot an 8-over-par 80.

Following a 76 in the first round, DeChambeau (+12) has missed the cut.

Scottie Scheffler (-8) has a five-shot lead over four golfers including Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s winner. Scheffler is playing in his first tournament since becoming the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Tiger Woods (+1) made the cut and is currently in 19th place heading into the weekend.