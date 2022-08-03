(KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau is involved in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. It is not just him, it is a total of eleven golfers who are currently on the LIV Tour.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday morning.

A handful of the golfers want to play in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs. For DeChambeau, the former standout at Clovis East High School, he was specifically referenced in the lawsuit as someone who was sent notice about being sanctioned “for talking to members of the PGA Tour about the positive experiences he had with LIV Golf.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California.