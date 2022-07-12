ST. ANDREWS, Scotland. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bryson DeChambeau played a practice round at St. Andrews on Tuesday, ahead of the 150th Open Championship later this week. But when he steps onto that first tee box on Thursday for his first round, he will do so without the support of Bridgestone.

Bridgestone had been one of DeChambeau’s partners since he turned pro in 2016.

The relationship did end amicably, according to multiple reports. And the reason why it ended is simply because the former Clovis East High School standout has joined the LIV Tour.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” reads a statement released by a spokesperson for Bridgestone. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

According to Golf Digest, Bryson DeChambeau is expected to continue using Bridgestone golf balls.