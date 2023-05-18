ROCHESTER, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the18th tee box at the PGA Championship on Thursday, Kenny Pigman was minding his own business. He was about to hit his golf ball when he was hit by a golf ball.

It was a golf ball hit by Bryson DeChambeau, who clearly was not aiming in that direction.

DeChambeau walked over to Pigman and he apologized for one of the few mistakes he made on Thursday. He was in the lead at Oak Hill for awhile, shooting a 4-under-par-66 in his first round at the 2023 PGA Championship.

“I mean, it’s a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill. It’s a prestigious place, very difficult golf course,” said DeChambeau, a former standout golfer at Clovis East High School. “As I was looking at it throughout the week, I was like, ‘man, I don’t even know how shooting under par is even possible out here with some of the golf holes.’ But, luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, do my job and make some putts.”

Bryson DeChambeau had six birdies on his card on Thursday.

Play in the first round was suspended due to darkness. DeChambeau (-4) is in second place behind Eric Cole, who is currently 5-under-par through 14 holes.