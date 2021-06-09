Brooks Koepka says his relationship with Bryson DeChambeau is good for the game of golf

(KGPE) – There was a video that went viral on social media a few weeks ago. It showed Brooks Koepka being interviewed after one of his rounds at the PGA Championship, when Bryson DeChambeau happened to walk by.

Koepka got distracted, was seen rolling his eyes and he said something that he probably should not have said.

Then last week, DeChambeau (Clovis East High School alum) was heckled at The Memorial.

To make a long story short, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau do not get along. It has been that way for about two years.

“The traditionalists who don’t agree with it, I understand that. But I think to grow the game you’ve got to reach out to the younger generation,” said Koepka, a four-time major champion who is playing in this week’s Palmetto Championship. “And I don’t want to say that’s what this is, but it’s reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It’s getting golf in front of people. And, I mean, I think it’s good for the game.”

Brooks Koepka is current the No. 8 golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking, DeChambeau, who is not playing in this week’s PGA Tour event, is ranked No. 5.