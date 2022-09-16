FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – LeBron James’ son will be in Fresno in December.

Bronny James, who plays for Sierra Canyon High School, will be on the court for a non-conference game against San Joaquin Memorial High School, according to the Panthers’ Twitter account on Friday.

That game will take place on December 3rd, and it will reportedly take place at the Save Mart Center.

The younger James is 17 years old (he will be 18 at the time of that game), and he is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 who has scholarship offers from Memphis, Ohio State and USC, according to 247sports.com.