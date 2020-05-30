FRESNO, Calif. — The Clovis West girls basketball team not only knows how to win on the court, with eight consecutive Valley championships, but they also have been winning in the community and making a difference.

They started the “Bring Victory to the Valley Challenge,” and the goal was to get other sports programs across the Central Valley to donate non-perishable food items for those in need. They accomplished that goal and have this message:

“The Bring Victory to the Valley Challenge has over 40 high school athletic programs involved, with well over three thousand non-perishable food items donated, all in less than a week. On behalf of Clovis West girls basketball, we just want to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you to all the valley sports programs that have joined us in this amazing cause. Thank you to all the media members who have supported this drive. Thank you for bringing victory to the valley. We can always accomplish more together. Valley strong.” – Clovis West girls basketball team

They’ll deliver the food Saturday morning for distribution at University Presbyterian Church.