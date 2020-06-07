Breaking News
Madera County sheriff deputy terminated after using 'extremely offensive racial slur' on social media

Bob Bennett's memorial service scheduled

FRESNO, Calif. — Bob Bennett, Fresno State’s winningest baseball coach, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. He spent 34 years as the Bulldogs head coach, where he had 26 consecutive winning seasons and helped lead the ‘Dogs to 21 NCAA tournament appearances.

Bennett impacted the lives of many, and his family told SportsCentral that they’re planning to hold a a Celebration of Life in the spring for former players.

They also mentioned that there will be a family memorial service on Monday, June 15th at New Hope Community Church at 10am.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will also be live streamed. Just to go to www.newhopechurch.net where you’ll find the link.

The family asks that any donation in his name be made to either Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s.

