Bills QB Josh Allen a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

If the NFL season ended on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills would be the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Buffalo (9-6) has two remaining games in the regular season, against the Falcons and the Jets. So the Bills could be 11-6 at this time in two weeks.

Quarterback Josh Allen is the main reason for the Bills’ success. Allen, who is from Firebaugh, has thrown for 4,048 yards this season and accounted for 38 total touchdowns.

On Thursday, he was recognized for his sportsmanship.

Josh Allen is one of eight finalists for the annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The league-wide award, which was created in 2014, is named in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship: fair play, respect for the game and integrity in competition.

The winner of the award will be in announced in February. It is determined by a vote of current NFL players.