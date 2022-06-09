VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia this season, baseball’s ‘dog days of August’ have come a little early.



“We are the only operational dog park in central California, year-long at a baseball stadium,” says Visalia Rawhide Director of Marketing and Promotions Marina Rojas.

You heard her right.



This year, the Rawhide have officially gone ‘to the dogs” by introducing a fully-fenced dog park beyond the right field wall.



And so far, it has been a hit with fans.



“I have not seen this empty since Opening Day April 8th,” said Rojas, while standing outside the dog park at a recent game.

Of course, the ballpark already was equipped with a dog-friendly grass area known as “the pasture” on the first base side, but Rawhide management didn’t let ‘a sleeping dog lie.’



No, they took this “dog and pony show’ a step further this year, partnering up with the California Service Dog Academy to create Sentinel Dog Park inside the stadium.



“I’ve been bringing my dogs and my son here, pretty much every day. We’ve only missed maybe, ten days out of the whole season,” said Visalia’s Hector Duarte. “It seems like every baseball stadium should have a dog park to be honest.”

Normal dog park rules do apply, but Rojas says that has not stopped every kind of dog from ‘having their day.’



“A lot of little dogs, a lot of big dogs, and we haven’t had a single problem,” says Rojas. “All the pups here at Valley Strong Ballpark have gotten along, and it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Especially for Duarte and his two dogs, who have been ‘barking up the right tree’ when it comes to getting souvenirs.



“I actually caught three home runs balls in this little area this season,” says Duarte. “I didn’t catch ’em themselves, but they bounced in here and I was able to get ’em.”



“I see more dogs walk out with balls than people sometimes,” jokes Rojas, since the dog park is located in a spot where a lot of home run balls land.

Rojas has seen as many as 15-to-20 dogs in the dog park on a busy night, and the success of the promotion has her thinking of what might be next, and maybe even “calling off the dogs,” at least for one night.



“Maybe a ‘cat night,’ maybe we’ll start working towards that next,” sums up a smiling Rojas.

The Rawhide will be back home in Visalia to host a six-game series against Stockton starting next Tuesday.

The dog park is also inexpensive, as one ten-dollar ticket to the pasture area is all that is required to have access to the dog park with your dog.

By the way, on Sundays the Rawhide also have their ‘Barks and Brews’ promotion, where you can get two dollars off select beers if you bring your pup to the ballpark.