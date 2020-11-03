Banged-up 49ers move ahead without Garoppolo, Kittle

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is seeking more opinions to determine whether he will need season-ending surgery on his sprained right ankle.

Garoppolo sustained his second high ankle sprain of the season at Seattle and will miss at least four to six weeks as he tries to heal.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said surgery is a possibility and that would shut Garoppolo down for the rest of the season.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is expected to miss the rest of the season with a broken foot that will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

