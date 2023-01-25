MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Atwater boys basketball team is in the midst of a special season.

A record of 23-0 entering Wednesday night’s game at Golden Valley, the Falcons improved to 24-0 after a 71-47 win over the Cougars. They had an 18-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

“Trying to enjoy the ride now with the kids,” said head coach Kanoa Smith. “We got a lot of guys that have played a lot of years of varsity with us. We got a lot of comradery, we share the ball well. That’s all I can really ask for as a coach, play some defense and bust your butt.”

Atwater, which is now 8-0 in league play, has outscored its opponents this season by 482 points.

“We don’t have one guy that’s gonna score 30 a game, but we’ve got a bunch of guys that can score 15 on any given night,” said Smith. “So it’s really tough to game plan for us.”