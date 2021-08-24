A’s honor Monte Moore as the first recipient of the ‘Monte Moore Award’

OAKLAND (KSEE) – Monte Moore was the voice of the Athletics before they moved to Oakland. They were still in Kansas City when he began calling their games on the radio in 1962.

“And at one stretch, I broadcast 3,000 consecutive games without missing a ballgame,” said Moore, now 91 years old.

When the franchise moved west in 1968, Moore moved west as well. He was heard on their radio broadcasts from 1962-1977, and he was seen on their television broadcasts from 1968-1980 and from 1988-1992.

“Baseball is such a big part of my life,” said Moore, who has lived in Porterville since 1978. “I think anything about that is special. And for the A’s to remember the days that I was there and to honor me in any way, is very special.”

The way they have chosen to honor Monte Moore is to name an award after him: the ‘Monte Moore Award.’

The award will be given annually to someone who demonstrates excellence on A’s broadcasts. The first recipient, announced on Friday, is its namesake: Monte Moore.

“Of course it’s an honor, and it’s something unexpected,” said Moore.

On the day he was honored, Monte Moore also threw out the first pitch…to Monte Moore, his 15-year-old grandson with the same name.

“Wow, that’s my grandfather, you know?” said the younger Monte Moore, a sophomore at Monache High School. “A feeling of pride that he really is that guy, I guess.

“He really is a special, one-of-a-kind person.”