An Arizona State of mind: Selma holds signing ceremony for wrestler Richard Figueroa

SELMA, Calif. (KGPE) – On Thursday afternoon, we learned that Fresno State’s Kyle Parco was named to Amateur Wrestling News’ All-Rookie Team. Parco was an all-American for the Bulldogs this past season at 149 pounds, and with the elimination of Fresno State’s program he will wrestle at Arizona State next season.

He’ll have a teammate in Tempe from Selma: Richard Figueroa.

A three-time state champion, Figueroa has been ranked No. 1 in the country in two different weight classes. He signed with the Sun Devils back in November after first verbally committing to them as a sophomore.

“Uh, just closer to home, and just the family to come see me, trust the coaches, and I just trust the system that we have,” said Figueroa on Thursday evening during a signing ceremony at Selma High School. “And I know what they could do with me, and, hopefully, I can bring back a title.”

“In the very beginning, they were with him,” said Sam Lopez, Selma’s wrestling coach. “They were contacting him, they were staying with him. They were, you know, giving him encouragement. Any time you want to go to school, you want to make sure you’re wanted.

“And you don’t have to deal with any snow. So that’s a good thing, you know?”

Arizona State as a team finished fourth at the NCAA Championships back in March.