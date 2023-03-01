CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – On February 25th, 2023, Dario Lemus became a state champion.

“Right when I got the first takedown, the first 20 seconds, I was like, ‘alright this is way easier than it was the first time,'” he smiled.

The first time being in early January at the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational.

The opponent Dario Lemus wrestled at that tournament, Brock Mantanona (Palm Desert), is the same opponent he wrestled in the state final. Mantanona won in Clovis, while Lemus won the rematch in Bakersfield.

“I had no nerves because he was a state champ,” said Lemus, referencing the fact that Mantanona won an individual state wrestling title the previous year at 126 pounds. (This year, the two met in the 138-pound weight class.) “I was just able to go for it without having any fear.”

“I was watching his match. I was so excited, I was jumping up and down,” said Leilani Lemus, Dario’s sister. And I was so excited for him winning state that I started crying and stuff.”

Soon after, it was Dario Lemus’ turn to get excited for his sister. After he won state, she won state.

“Since first grade, it’s been one of the biggest things I wanted to try to be,” said Leilani Lemus, a champion at 160 pounds.

Leilani Lemus, 14, is the first female state wrestling champion in Clovis High School history.

“It means that I can show other girls as a role model that they can do something good, not just only a guy. That it’s not only a guy’s sport, but a girl’s sport too,” she said.

“I really enjoy watching her wrestle,” said Dario Lemus of his younger sister. “She is a little bit more dominant than me in her weight class, she just takes them down and pins them.

“She’s just too dominant. She should be able to win four (state titles) pretty easily.”