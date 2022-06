CEDAR CITY, Utah. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rodney Wright III has signed with Southern Utah in the Big Sky Conference.

Wright is the son of Rodney Wright II, one of the best wide receivers in Fresno State history, but he barely played in two seasons at Fresno State.

He appeared in just three games and did not record any stats.

Rodney Wright III entered the transfer portal in mid-April. He is a graduate of Clovis West High School.