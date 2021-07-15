Aaron Judge sidelined, under COVID-19 protocol

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(KSEE/KGPE) — The second half of the Major League Baseball season was supposed to start on Thursday with the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Aaron Judge, along with five other Yankees are under COVID-19 protocol.

The three other Yankees position players who are in COVID-19 protocol are Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka, and Gio Urshela. Because Judge was at the All-Star Game with other players, this has triggered contact tracing questions for the Red Sox players (and presumably others). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2021

The former Fresno State outfielder spent the last few days in Denver making his third All-Star appearance. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s worried about his All-Stars.

Multiple sources have told me Aaron Judge is the player involved.



The five #RedSox All-Stars were told to take social distancing precautions until the situation is resolved. https://t.co/XloV3zwkb9 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 15, 2021

No confirmation on whether or not Judge has been vaccinated or not, but the Yankees did say 85 percent of the team has been vaccinated.