Aaron Judge sidelined, under COVID-19 protocol

Local Sports

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(KSEE/KGPE) — The second half of the Major League Baseball season was supposed to start on Thursday with the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Aaron Judge, along with five other Yankees are under COVID-19 protocol.

The former Fresno State outfielder spent the last few days in Denver making his third All-Star appearance. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s worried about his All-Stars.

No confirmation on whether or not Judge has been vaccinated or not, but the Yankees did say 85 percent of the team has been vaccinated.

