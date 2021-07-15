Aaron Judge sidelined, under COVID-19 protocol

(KSEE/KGPE) — The second half of the Major League Baseball season was supposed to start on Thursday with the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19.
According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Aaron Judge, along with five other Yankees are under COVID-19 protocol.
The former Fresno State outfielder spent the last few days in Denver making his third All-Star appearance. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s worried about his All-Stars.
No confirmation on whether or not Judge has been vaccinated or not, but the Yankees did say 85 percent of the team has been vaccinated.