"I've been on the road non-stop and basically living in hotels," said Thibault. "I played in Vegas, and then I flew to Pinehurst, and then directly flew to Chicago, to fly to Tennessee, and then just flew to Maryland."

And before arriving in Maryland, where she'll be teeing it up in this week's U.S. Women's Amateur for the first time, Thibault added to her growing golf resume on July 25, by winning the prestigious Women's Western Amateur in Illinois. She defeated Jackie Lucena 4 & 3 in the championship match, even though Brigitte admits she didn't have her best stuff early on in the title clincher.

"I was able to get into a mental state where I was just obsessed with winning," said Thibault. "And I somehow managed to get out of it with a win without having my 'A' game."