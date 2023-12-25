NEW YORK (KGPE) – The New York Giants were unable to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.

The Giants lost, 33-25.

And they did so with quarterback Tommy DeVito on the sideline, after he was replaced by Tyrod Taylor to start the second half when New York was down 20-3.

DeVito, an undrafted third stringer whose nickname is “Tommy Cutlets,” has been the Giants’ starting quarterback for the past six games due to injuries to both Taylor and Daniel Jones. And because of his recent fame, he sat down for a pregame interview prior to the Christmas Day matchup against the Eagles.

That is where it was revealed that DeVito recently bumped into Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees (and a former Fresno State Bulldog).

“Two nights ago, I went out to dinner in the city, and at the table next to me was Aaron Judge,” DeVito told Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. “I saw him out of the corner of my eye but I didn’t want to go say ‘Hello’ yet, so I waited for the end of dinner. I went to go pay, and the waiter had come over and said Aaron tried to pay for your tab. And then I was like, ‘This guy knows who I am?’”

In Monday’s loss to the Eagles, Tommy DeVito was 9-of-16 for 55 yards. He also had two carries for 21 yards.