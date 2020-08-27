Aaron Judge exits game early in return to lineup

In his first game back from the 10-day injured list, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made an early exit in game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
The former Diamond ‘Dog left the game in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Judge “tightened up again in that calf area running to second base” in the fourth inning. When asked about a potential MRI, Boone said “We’ll see.”
Judge last played on August 11th before being placed on the IL. He missed nine games during that stint.
This season, Judge is hitting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 18 games.
The Braves swept the Yankees in Wednesday’s doubleheader, 5-1 in game 1 and 2-1 in game 2.