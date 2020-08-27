Aaron Judge exits game early in return to lineup

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the fourth inning of game two of the MLB doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In his first game back from the 10-day injured list, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made an early exit in game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

The former Diamond ‘Dog left the game in the bottom of the 6th inning.

OK then. Aaron Judge out of the game, replaced by Clint Frazier in right field. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 27, 2020

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Judge “tightened up again in that calf area running to second base” in the fourth inning. When asked about a potential MRI, Boone said “We’ll see.”

Judge last played on August 11th before being placed on the IL. He missed nine games during that stint.

This season, Judge is hitting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 18 games.

The Braves swept the Yankees in Wednesday’s doubleheader, 5-1 in game 1 and 2-1 in game 2.