BRONX, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, the New York Yankees officially re-introduced Aaron Judge. The team held a press conference to announce his new contract: nine years, $360 million.

It was also announced on Wednesday that Judge has been named the 16th captain in franchise history.

“Thurman Munson, Lou Gehrig, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, that’s a pretty good list right there,” smiled Judge. “This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly. I’m gonna continue to try to be the same leader that I’ve been the past six years.”

In 2022, Aaron Judge hit .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI to win the American League MVP award.

Judge, a former standout at Fresno State, becomes the first Yankee captain since Derek Jeter in 2014. However, he is actually the second player with valley ties to be named captain of the Yankees.

109 years ago, in 1913, Frank Chance was captain of the Yankees for the first half of the season.

Chance, a graduate of Fresno High School, spent 17 seasons in the big leagues in the early 1900s. He was a player/manager in ten of those seasons, and he led the Cubs to four pennants in five years (1906-1908, 1910).

Frank Chance led the National League in stolen bases twice, in 1903 (67) and in 1906 (57). In 1906, he also led the league in runs scored (103).

Frank Chance, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, passed away in 1924.