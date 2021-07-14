A trio of local players sign MLB deals

Two former local high school baseball players have agreed to MLB deals as undrafted free agents. Former Buchanan Bear Quentin Selma, who just wrapped up his senior season at Cal, has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels. The infielder hit 15 home runs last season for the Golden Bears and was named All-Pac-12 First Team.

Former Clovis West pitcher Kohl Simas announced on Twitter that he’s going to forego his senior season at San Diego State and sign with the Chicago White Sox, where his dad played for a few years.

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season at San Diego State and sign with the Chicago White Sox, big thanks to everyone that has supported me in my journey. It doesn’t stop here, time to get to work!! @whitesox #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/3ryBe9ZWvq — Kohl Simas (@Kohl_Simas21) July 14, 2021

Fresno State right-handed pitcher Jamison Hill has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent. Hill played four season with ‘Dogs. As a senior, he started 12 games and finished with a 5.23 ERA.