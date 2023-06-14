FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Christopher Clark is a police officer in Fresno, California.

“I know the struggles and the adversity I faced growing up, and I said I just wanted to make an impact,” said Clark.

For the past seven and a half years, he has done that with the Fresno Police Department. The past month, he has done that in his new role as a public information officer.

“We deal with the community a lot,” said Clark. “Our responsibility and our goal is to relay information to our citizens in Fresno.”

He is one of them.

Fresno is ‘home’ now for Christopher Clark, whose home growing up was Los Angeles.

“I just wanted to get out. I wanted to make my mom proud, my family proud of me,” he said. “I grew up in the inner city of Los Angeles where it’s gang violence, just things that are not the best picture you want to see everyday.”

So he painted his own picture, in football.

In 2011, Christopher Clark had 631 receiving yards and eleven receiving touchdowns for East Los Angeles College. The next year, 2012, he was suiting up for Syracuse.

“Someone had reached out to my coach like, ‘hey, do you have any receivers? We’re looking to recruit receivers,'” smiled Clark. “And he sent my film, and they liked my film and gave me the opportunity.”

The opportunity to play football at the FBS level.

In two seasons at Syracuse, Christopher Clark caught five touchdown passes. And he graduated with a degree in communications and rhetorical studies.

“I kind of like to utilize it to help people. So I may bring it up if I’m talking to a high school kid, or someone I’m trying to get a message to,” said Clark. “My dream was going to college and playing football, and I said I’m gonna do it no matter what.”