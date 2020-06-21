93rd Annual Fresno City Amateur, Round 1

FRESNO, Calif. — The 93rd Annual Fresno City Amateur kicked off on Saturday. The event is usually held on Memorial Day weekend, but with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all sporting events, the tournament was able to tee off nearly a month later over two days, instead of the normal three.

Jonathan Keane, out of the Olympic Club, tied a course record, shooting a 9-under 63. He joins Matt Bettencourt, who’s currently on Tour, and also former Fresno State Bulldog and defending champion, Danny Paniccia. A winner will be crowned on Sunday at Riverside Golf Course.