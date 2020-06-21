93rd Annual Fresno City Amateur, Round 1

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — The 93rd Annual Fresno City Amateur kicked off on Saturday. The event is usually held on Memorial Day weekend, but with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all sporting events, the tournament was able to tee off nearly a month later over two days, instead of the normal three.

Jonathan Keane, out of the Olympic Club, tied a course record, shooting a 9-under 63. He joins Matt Bettencourt, who’s currently on Tour, and also former Fresno State Bulldog and defending champion, Danny Paniccia. A winner will be crowned on Sunday at Riverside Golf Course.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast