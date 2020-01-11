49ers take on Vikings in playoff game at Levi’s Stadium

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gameday! It’s finally here.

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings today at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The winner of the Divisional game will advance to the NFC championship game.

If the Niners win, that game will be played at Levis’ Stadium, because the Niners have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

An estimated 70,000 fans are expected to pack Levi’s Stadium today.

Santa Clara police will be out in full force to keep everyone safe.

There will be mobile patrols keeping tabs on the perimeter and parking lots, and canines will be deployed to sniff out the potential for trouble.

There will also be undercover officers in the parking lot and in the stands, all with the goal to keep everyone safe while enjoying the game.

Fans are also encouraged to play a part and report anything suspicious.

Heading to the @49ers playoff game tomorrow? Make sure you read all of the rules and regulations of what you can and cannot bring to @LevisStadium:

Here are a few highlights:

-No drugs or alcohol in the stadium

-No large bags or backpacks



Examples of approved bags are below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cGhYUdtcqL — Christina Tetreault (@cetetreault) January 10, 2020

For fans planning on traveling to the game, Cal Train will offer extra service to Levi’s Stadium.

Saturday morning there will be one additional southbound pre-game express train from San Francisco to the Mountain View station.

It departs at 10:45 a.m.

After the game, Cal Train will operate on a special northbound train that leaves the Mountain View station 75 minutes after the game, or when it’s reached maximum capacity.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.