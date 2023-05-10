FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 has once again partnered with the Junior League of Fresno for its Senior Girl Athlete Scholarship awards. On Wednesday, May 10th, in a one-hour special, the stories of 23 exceptional young women were shared on KSEE24. You can watch the show again in the video player above.

These individuals, who represent their respective high schools, were chosen because they excel in academics, athletics, community service and leadership: