FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 has once again partnered with the Junior League of Fresno for its Senior Girl Athlete Scholarship awards. On Wednesday, May 10th, in a one-hour special, the stories of 23 exceptional young women were shared on KSEE24. You can watch the show again in the video player above.
These individuals, who represent their respective high schools, were chosen because they excel in academics, athletics, community service and leadership:
- Buchanan – Olivia Sundgren
- Bullard – Isabella Gallegos
- Central – Paige Morales
- Clovis – Genevieve Tamondong
- Clovis East – Jordyn Kwalwasser
- Clovis North – Ashlyn Leath
- Clovis West – Brynlee Ashjian
- Edison – Olivia Wilkinson
- Fresno – Rhiannon Walker
- Hoover – Shelby Napier
- Kerman – Ashlyn Melgoza
- Kingsburg – Presley Woods
- Liberty – Emily Boatwright
- Madera – Marisol Alvarez
- Madera South – Anna Kajitani
- McLane – Sandi Fisher
- Reedley – Araceli Villareal
- Roosevelt – Tianna Sutherland
- Sanger – Shayne Stewart
- San Joaquin Memorial – Ella Triplett
- Selma – Arieana Arias
- Sunnyside – Jillian Thor
- Washington Union – Aryam Munoz