FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College softball team picked up its 30th win of the season over the weekend. The Rams (30-5) have already won the Central Valley Conference for the second year in a row under third-year coach Haley Janzer.

Along the way to 30 wins, FCC had a 21-game winning streak.

“As we were going through it we weren’t even really aware of it,” said Janzer. “But when I looked back after it was broken, I looked back and I think it was about 45 days of not losing, which is kind of incredible, you know?”

Added infielder Marissa Fondtain, a freshman out of Buchanan High School who is hitting .449 this season, “in all honesty, when we won a championship it didn’t even feel like we won a championship. Just every single game, we are going out there with the same mindset.

“And it’s amazing, this is the first championship I think I’ve won for a high school or a college team so it’s awesome.”