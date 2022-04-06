VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday was Media Day for the Visalia Rawhide, two days before the season opener at home against Rancho Cucamonga.

Of the 30 players on this year’s team, 18 of them were on the team last season. Or, at least for part of last season.

One of the new players is Jordan Lawlar. He is a shortstop, and the Diamondbacks’ No. 3 prospect. He was their first-round draft pick one year ago.

“I got drafted last summer so I’m finally excited to put the jersey on and start putting up some numbers playing in front of these fans,” said Lawlar, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021. “Coming out of Dallas, Texas I played some pretty good high school baseball down there. Texas is definitely one of the top states for that, I’m proud to say it. And, yeah, just growing up around those coaches, those players, I was definitely in that winning environment and playing baseball every day, every summer, everything.

“I’m ready to get out here and show what that has done for my life, and my career.”