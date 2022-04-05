FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies begin the 2022 season on Friday, hosting the Stockton Ports at Chukchansi Park. While the lineups for the game have not yet been revealed, expect Benny Montgomery to be the starting centerfielder.

Montgomery was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“It’s been surreal so far, but then again it means nothing; it’s an expectation,” he said after arriving in Fresno for his first season in Low-A. “And, at this point, I just want to play well no matter where I was drafted. If it was the 20th round or the first round, I just want to do the best that I can.”

Montgomery was drafted right out of high school in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. He was the 2021 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

The No. 3 prospect in the Colorado Rockies organization, Benny Montgomery played in 14 games last season in the Arizona Complex League. He hit .340 with no home runs and six RBI.