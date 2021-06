FRESNO, Calif. — The annual City-County All-Star baseball game took place Sunday night in downtown Fresno at Chukchansi Park.

Buchanan’s senior shortstop Temo Becerra hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first to set the stage. City plated five runs in the first inning and ended up winning 9-3.

Clovis West’s Wyatt Gibson added another solo blast in the second inning to give City a 6-0 lead.