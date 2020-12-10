20 in ’20 No. 18 – Central football dynasty

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 19 on the list on Tuesday was a season to remember for a Tulare Union High School senior.

FRESNO, Calif. — With an enrollment of over 4,000 students, Central High School has always been thought of as a sleeping giant when it comes to football, but the Grizzlies have awoken in a big way in the most recent decade.

The foundation for the success was laid by the late Justin Garza, who had the Grizzlies in Valley title contention in 2012 and 2013. Sadly, Garza eventually had to step away from the job as he courageously battled cancer, and the program turned to former Fowler head coach Kyle Biggs as its new headman in 2016.

Biggs inherited a talented sophomore quarterback in Trent Tompkins, and that year, the Grizzlies came up just short in the Division 1 Valley title game. One year later, the Grizzlies didn’t lose a game to Valley competition, winning their first section title in school history.

One year after that, with Tompkins now a senior and breaking all kinds of Central Section records, the Grizzlies rolled to back-to-back section titles.

Come 2019, really the only thing this new Central dynasty hadn’t accomplished yet was a state championship. With new quarterback Jameson Silva stepping in nicely for the departed Tompkins, the Grizzlies didn’t miss a beat, rolling through the regular season and section playoffs again.

The Grizzlies capped off a perfect 15-0 season, with a 34-19 win in the Division-1AA state championship game, and in the process, becoming the sixth-ever from the Central Section to win a state football championship, and the first-ever Fresno-area school to do it in Division 1.