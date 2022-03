Fresno State hosted Pro Day on Thursday. 13 draft-eligible players participated in drills to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Come out here and give it our all in the stadium that we worked so hard to play in last year. Trying to pick up our stock a little bit going into the draft” said linebacker Tyson Maeva.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins in 34 days starting on Thursday, April 28 through April 30 in Las Vegas.