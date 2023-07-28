(KSEE/KGPE) – The Paris Olympics begin in less than one year. At the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, surfing was an Olympic sport for the first time.

It will be again next summer.

And chances are on the way to Paris, several Olympians will be training in Lemoore at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch.

“Right now in my eyes it’s still the best wave pool out there,” said Brett Simpson, the head coach of the U.S. Olympic surfing team. “It’s the longest, it’s got the most power, it’s the most challenging. I think that wave is so long so you, as a surfer, it’s great. As a beginner you get a lot of ride time, but at an expert level you have a lot of room to make mistakes.

“I think for the youth and these younger kids to train, it’s something special and I think you’re seeing it. You’re seeing the level rise.”