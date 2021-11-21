Robin Greiner (1932-2021)

Robin Greiner had a passion for figure skating and that passion took him all over the world. With his partner, Carole Ormaca-Butler, Greiner competed in world figure skating championships in Norway, Austria and Germany.

He also competed in Italy at the 1956 Olympics, where he and Ormaca-Butler finished in fifth place in pairs.

Greiner was born in San Jose, but moved to Fresno at a young age. He graduated from Fresno High School in 1950, and it was just a couple of years after that when he began skating with Ormaca-Butler. The two would win four consecutive United States Figure Skating Championships from 1953-1956.

After his retirement from competitive skating, Greiner remained active in the sport as a judge.

Robin Greiner was a 1965 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame. He passed away on November 7th, 2021 at the age of 89.