(KSEE/KGPE) – Richard Torrez, Jr won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. On Thursday, he joined a new federation that is hoping to keep boxing as an Olympic sport beyond 2024.

‘World Boxing’ is seeking official recognition from the International Olympic Committee.

In 2019, the International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) because of its ties to Russia. Beyond Paris 2024, there is no guarantee that boxing will continue to be an Olympic sport.

Boxing has been an Olympic sport since 1904.

‘World Boxing’ will be based in Switzerland. Richard Torrez, Jr, from Tulare, is on the board as an athlete representative.