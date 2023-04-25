FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Invitational takes place this weekend, and it is not a track-and-field meet that is limited to just college athletes.

Jenna Prandini will be competing.

And not just her, but Morolake Akinosun, Keni Harrison and Athing Mu as well. All four of them are Olympic medalists!

Prandini, a former standout at Clovis High School, is a two-time Olympian. She competed in both Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2021), and she won a silver medal in Tokyo as part of the 4x100m relay team.

Morolake Akinosun won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay in Rio.

Keni Harrison won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles in Tokyo.

Athing Mu won two gold medals in Tokyo, in both the 800m and the 4x400m relay.

The four Olympians confirmed for the Fresno State Invitational plan to use this event as an opportunity to improve.