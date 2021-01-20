Live updates: Fresno State men’s basketball at Boise State

The Fresno State men’s basketball team continues its four-game road trip on Wednesday and will begin a two-game series at Boise State. The Bulldogs are coming off a two-game sweep at Nevada, and they will look to get back into the win column against the Broncos (12-1, 8-0 MW).

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore forward Orlando Robinson, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season. Robinson has recorded a six double-doubles, which is tied for No. 10 in the nation.

Meanwhile, Boise State has started conference play by sweeping New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force and Wyoming to share the Mountain West lead with Utah State.

The Broncos have seven players who are averaging nine or more points per game this season, led by redshirt senior guard Derrick Alston Jr. (16.5 points per game).

Tip-off is set for 6pm on FS1.