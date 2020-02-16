Live Blog: NASCAR gears up for 62nd Daytona 500

Sports

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Race fans watch from the grandstands as Air Force One circles the Daytona International Speedway as President Donald Trump makes his arrival to attend the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Topper)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — NASCAR is gearing up for the 62nd annual “Great American Race” from the famous Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

You can find the latest updates from Daytona Beach here (all times are ET):

12:20 p.m.: President Donald Trump departs for Daytona Beach in Air Force One.

1:10 p.m.: President Donald Trump has arrived in Daytona Beach where he will serve as Grand Marshall for today’s race.

3:07 p.m.: As grand marshall, President Donald Trump just asked all drivers to “start your engines!” He is the second sitting president to visit the Daytona 500.

3:11 p.m.: President Donald Trump and the presidential limousines are getting set to take a lap around the track.

Bulldog Insider Podcast