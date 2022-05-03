CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored and Jacob Markstrom recorded his second career playoff shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 1-0 Tuesday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

Lindholm scored a power-play goal early in the first period. Markstrom stopped all 16 shots he faced as Calgary earned just its second playoff win at the Saddledome since 2015.

Dallas goal Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots and lost his NHL playoff debut.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday in Calgary. The series shifts to Dallas for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4.

Calgary (50-21-11) topped the Pacific Division, while the Stars (46-30-6) entered the playoffs as the first wild-card team in the Western Conference.

Calgary led 1-0 after a dominant opening period. The Flames held the Stars to three shots. Dallas’ first shot on goal came at 11:05.

Both teams had to deal with the loss of a key defenseman at the end of the first period. Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson and Dallas’s John Klingberg were given game misconducts for fighting at the buzzer.

That tussle came after Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Raffl also threw punches at the close of the period. Tkachuk shoved Klingberg hard into the boards behind Calgary’s net in the last few seconds.

Without Klingberg, their power-play quarterback, the Stars went 0 for 5 with a man advantage.

The clubs traded chances in the third. Dallas mustered more sustained pressure in Calgary’s zone in the second period, but still trailed after 40 minutes.

A Blake Coleman goal for Calgary midway through the second period was waived off because of his interference penalty.

Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was penalized for an illegal check to Coleman’s head in the first period, and the Flames made the Dallas pay by scoring off the ensuring faceoff.

Lindholm won the draw and took a Tkachuk feed from the boards. Lindholm fired a wrist shot that beat Oettinger under his glove at 5:01 of the period.

Coleman, who signed with Calgary last year after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, went to the bench in distress after the Hakanpaa hit, finished the period.

NOTES: The Stars ousted the Flames in six games in the first round of the 2020 playoff bubble in Edmonton. … It’s the fourth best-of-seven series in the past 21 years to feature four 40-goal scorers: Flames forwards Lindholm, Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau and Dallas forward Jason Robertson.

