“Let Them Play” rallies set for Friday afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – High school sports are still on hold here in California due to COVID-19, but there is a movement that is hoping to change that.

This Friday at 4pm, at several locations throughout the state (including at Bullard HS and at Sanger HS), rallies will be held to encourage Governor Gavin Newsom to “let them play.”

“It’s very difficult, because football for small towns, and sports in general, it’s all we got,” says Michael Martinez, the head football coach at Tranquillity High School. “And when you take that away, it hurts in a lot of ways. Not only for the parents, but for the kids.”