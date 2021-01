(KSEE/KGPE) — Lemoore High School alum and Olympic gold medalist, Tommie Smith, will be getting his very own Wheaties box.

Smith is known for the iconic moment in the 1968 Olympics when he raised his right first on the podium after winning the 200 meter in Mexico City.

The special edition cereal box will be available for pre-order in April and all proceeds will be donated to the NAACP.