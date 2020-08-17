Legendary Fresno State coach Boyd Grant reportedly suffers stroke

KSEE/KGPE — From 1977 to 1986, Boyd Grant won over 72 percent of his games, and the 1983 NIT title, while the men’s basketball head coach at Fresno State, but Sunday, we got some sobering news about the legendary Bulldog coach.

According to a tweet from former Fresno State Sports Information Director Steve Weakland, Grant, who turns 87 years old on Monday, is recovering from a stroke in a Utah hospital.

Thoughts and prayers to former @Fresno_State legendary coach Boyd Grant, who’s recovering from a stroke in a Utah hospital. Wonderful guy and family man. God Speed. pic.twitter.com/HUJ2Dradoa — Steve Weakland (@SteveWeakland) August 16, 2020

Grant also led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure as head coach, and after leaving Fresno State, Grant coached Colorado State for four seasons, taking the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both 1989 and 1990.