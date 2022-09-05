All three Dalena brothers have suited up for the San Joaquin Memorial football program, they’ve also all worn No. 15 on their jerseys. Frank, Mac, and Joe have all played for SJM head coach Anthony Goston.

Joe is the youngest of the four Dalena siblings, and the last to wear the No. 15 on his jersey. “It means a lot, I grew up watching my brothers play. They played with No. 15 and watching it get passed down. I’m the final 15 around here” said senior wide receiver Joe Dalena.

Older brothers Frank and Mac both went on to play at Fresno State. Mac is currently a junior wide receiver for Jeff Tedford’s program. “One thing we told him, even coach said you’re wearing No. 15 no matter what” said Mac.

Joe began his senior season scoring the first touchdown of the year for the Panthers in their 34-0 win over Clovis North in week one. Joe shared that it would be an honor to eventually play at Fresno State and follow in Frank and Mac’s footsteps.

Wearing the No. 15 jersey isn’t the only thing the Dalena’s had in common on the field at Memorial. Head coach Anthony Goston thinks they all look really similar while playing. He coached all three Dalena brothers over the last decade. “All three of them are great route runners, they’re all about the same size too so they’re similar” said Goston.

Coach Goston shared that the Dalena’s have left a legacy at Memorial when it comes to hard work and setting the standard for the football program. “Their dedication, commitment, work ethic. You always know they’re gonna work hard, show up and do what’s right… Its been nice to coach these guys and Joe’s the last one so I’ll miss them.”