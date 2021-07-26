Lauren Billys’ Olympic mindset

Lauren Billys graduated from Redwood High School and then competed at Fresno State with the Equestrian team. She’ll be representing Team Puerto Rico in the Olympics for a second time.

Billys is already in Tokyo getting ready for the events with her longtime horse, Purdy. KSEE24’s Sports Director Andrew Marden is in Tokyo and was able to catch up with her before competition begins, and Billys is planning on turning it up a notch in her second Olympic appearance.

“I’m looking to be more competitive than I was last time,” Billys explained. “I really want to lay it out ther. I don’t want to look back and say, ‘ah I wish I would’ve taken the chance or I wish I would’ve been stronger out there.’ I want to ride not to be conservative but to really give it my all.”

“We’ll see where that puts us in the end but I think we have the makings of a really good performance for sure,” Billys added.