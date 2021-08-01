Kerman native Sean Chambers giving back to local youth

KERMAN, Calif. — Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers is making an impact with his community before he heads back to Laramie for Fall Camp next week.

On Saturday morning, the former Kerman star held a quarterback competition for all age groups at his alma mater.

Chambers helped coach the young quarterbacks and gave the current Lions’ football team a speech before the camp started.

Chambers created a company called SC2 and the motto is “to be a group who inspires, motivates and pushes the youth to do the unthinkable.”

“Do everything that you do on the field, off the field,” explained Chambers. “Just keep going. People write small towns off about going to play at the next level, but it’s not impossible, you can definitely do it, so that’s what I was trying to give back to them.”

Great advice from someone who has experienced the journey firsthand.

Wyoming welcomes Fresno State on October 16th, 2021. Kickoff is TBA.