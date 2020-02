You can add ‘State Running Back of the Year’ to the list of Kendall Milton’s accomplishments.

On Sunday, Cal-Hi Sports named Milton the best in the state at his position this past season.

The Buchanan High School standout, who signed with Georgia back in December, rushed for 1,261 yards with 20 touchdowns in 2019.

Milton joins Tulare Union’s Kazmeir Allen (2017) as recent recipients from the Central Section of Cal-Hi Sports’ ‘State Running Back of the Year.’