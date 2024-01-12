(KSEE/KGPE) – Kalen DeBoer has been named the next head coach at the University of Alabama. DeBoer recently spent the last two seasons at Washington.

This past season at Washington, DeBoer led the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and won the Pac-12 Championship. DeBoer also led the Huskies to the most wins in a season in program history (14).

DeBoer was Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2017-2018 and then the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-2021. Just three seasons after leading the ‘Dogs, DeBoer has found himself at one of the most prominent programs in college football.

DeBoer’s head coaching record is 104-12. Six of those losses came in his two seasons as head coach at Fresno State.

DeBoer is taking over a Crimson Tide program that has been led by Nick Saban for the last 17 seasons. During Saban’s tenure at Alabama, he led the Tide to six National Championships. DeBoer is following in the footsteps of the best to ever coach in college football.

“I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence,” DeBoer said. “The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. I want to thank Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, President Stuart R. Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their belief in me to lead this program.”