Justin Hutson remembers Kobe Bryant one year after his death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26th, 2020.

It was one year ago on Tuesday.

Bryant is a five-time NBA champion and the No. 4 scorer in NBA history. Did you know the first game he ever played with the Lakers was in Fresno?

It was an exhibition game that took place in 1996.

“I was just a big fan of Kobe Bryant and his mentality,” said Justin Hutson, Fresno State men’s basketball coach. “And I definitely will talk to our team about it, because he’s the Michael Jordan of their generation, you know? So you definitely want to talk to them about his mentality a little bit. And then you can bring it back to basketball and the life lessons that you learn.”